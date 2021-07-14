Loki Episode 6 Leaked On Telegram, Moviesda, Tamilrockers For Download Ahead Of Release

Loki, created by Michael Waldron is one of the highly loved Marvel series that escalated the curiosity of the fans ahead of its release. The series shares the continuity of the events in the Avengers: Endgame in which a new timeline is created for Loki. As the first five episodes of the series get released while fans waiting for Loki episode 6, reports by India AtoZ suggest that the upcoming episode 6 has been leaked online.

Loki Episode 6 leaked on illegal piracy sites

As per the reports, the sixth episode of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been leaked online on illegal piracy sites namely Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Tamilgun for download. The episodes were also made available to watch for free on the Telegram app. Loki tv series was released on June 9, 2021, and consists of 6 episodes with Loki episode 6 being the finale for this season. The series can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar while the official release of the finale episode is set to go online on July 14, 2021 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 12.30PM IST / 5PM AEST.

In the earlier episodes, Sylvie informs Loki that she escaped from a TVA as a kid while later Mobius leaves Loki in a time loop of Sif’s memory. Soon, Mobius frees Loki and Renslayer takes Loki and Sylvie to the Time-Keepers, who command Loki and Sylvie deleted. Renslaywer then informs Sylvie that Loki was sent to the Void from which nothing has ever returned. Meanwhile, as other Loki variants warn Loki about Alioth, a cloud-like creature, he escapes and comes across Mobius and Sylvie. The l;ast episode ends with Loki and Sylvie enchanting Alioth after which it shows them the way to a citadel.

Loki cast

Featuring Tom Hiddleston in the lead, other popular Loki cast members included actors namely Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey: A TVA receptionist, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Tara Strong voices Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Sasha Lane as Hunter C-20, Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki, Jack Veal as Kid Loki and DeObia Oparei as Boastful Loki. Some of the other recurring and guest actors include Philip Fornah, Dave MacDonald, Michelle Rose, Sarafina King, Alvin Chon, Ilan Muallem, Jon Levine, Aaron Beelner, Chris Hemsworth, Neil Elllice, etc.

List of Loki episodes released:

Glorious Purpose The Variant Lamentis The Nexus Event Journey Into Mystery

