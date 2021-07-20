Loki: Marvel Releases First Kang The Conqueror Poster, With Mind Stone On The Chest

Marvel Studios' Loki was one of the most anticipated series of 2021 as it revolved around the solo adventures of the God of Mischief. The series, which came to its end on July 14, 2021, introduced several new characters adopted from the comics. Along with confirming Loki Season 2, the show also set a stage for Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Marvel Studios also officially welcomed Major with a solo poster on July 19, 2021.

Marvel Studios releases Kang poster

Jonathan Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recent series Loki. Majors, who was already confirmed to play the role of Kang the Conquerer in the MCU, appeared in the last episode of the series and remained on screen for most of the time. However, Majors character, that appeared in the finale, was not Kang, yet he made a lasting impression on the fans. His character in Loki was named He Who Remains. Marvel Studios also awarded him with an official poster. The social media handles of Marvel Studios shared an official poster of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains. The caption on the poster read, "He Who Remains 💥 All episodes of Marvel Studios' @OfficialLoki are now streaming on @DisneyPlus.".

Details about Kang the Conquerer and He Who Remains

The official name of Majors' character in the series was He Who Remains. The character was a bit different from that seen in the Marvel comics. Reportedly, the costume of He Who Remains was much different from comics, as he wore the mind stone on his chest. Moreover, Kang the Conquerer is a variant of He Who Remains, as the possibility of his more dangerous variants was teased in the finale episode. He Who Remains explained the multi-universe to Loki and Sylvia.

Kate Herron on He Who Remains' debut

In an interview with marvel.com, Loki's director Kate Herron said that it was a huge responsibility for bringing the character He Who Remains on screen. She further explained how He WHo Remains is a much different villain and recalled pitching the idea to the creators. Herron added that Marvel's series are going to remain interconnected with the films, and Loki has given Marvel Studios a plethora of different outings.

