Longest Running Hindi Serials In India That Are Watched By Millions

Television serials are broadly popular in India. Television shows and daily soaps have always been a medium to reach out to the people either for their entertainment or sending a message to all the viewers. Be it a saas-bahu drama or a celebrity reality show, television industry never fails to entertain the fans and audiences. The way of presenting it to the viewers have improved over the years. With new shows and its format, creators work together to keep their viewers entertained and glued to the TV. The popularity of these TV serials is so high that some of the shows have completed almost 3,000 episodes. Here are some of the longest-running TV shows in India:

Longest-running TV shows

CID

CID is one of the most iconic television shows, which debuted in 1998. The show has completed almost 21 years. CID has reached to approximately 1,500 episodes. There have been several format changes since the past years.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy show. The show debuted in 2008, starring a huge cast. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed approximately 2,500 plus episodes.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii is one of the oldest television dramas, which made its return on the screen in 2018. The show was originally debuted in 2001. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has completed 1,400 episodes.

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is a television reality show hosted by Salman Khan. It is the Indian version of Big Brother. Bigg Boss had its first season in 2006 and is currently airing the 13th season.

