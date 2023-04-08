Love Is Blind 3 Star Bartise Bowden Blessed With Baby Boy, Shares First Photos

Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden recently took to social media to share the news of the birth of his first child, a baby boy. The 27-year-old posted a few pictures of himself holding his newborn. He also posted a video of himself with his child and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption.

The Love Is Blind star said, “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man.” In one of the pictures, Bartise could be seen smiling at his baby while the child clutched to one of his fingers. In another, the star kissed his baby boy on his forehead.

The Texas actor also posted a story on the social media platform about the birth of his first child, while referring to his role in season 3 of the reality show. Bartise Bowden said, “We went from zaddy onscreen to daddy in real life. Yep, look at that, he just spit up all over us, didn’t he?” The star didn’t reveal the name of his child in the post, however.

Bartise on Love is Blind

Bartise appeared on Love is Blind in the third season. He proclaimed himself as the villain and was initially paired with Nancy Rodriguez. However, during their wedding ceremony, he refused to marry her at the altar.

During the Q&A session on his actions, the senior analyst reflected on his actions and said that he is “definitely the villain.” He said, “I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it.” Bartise is set to appear in the live reunion of Love is Blind season 4 on April 16.