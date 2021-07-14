Lovecraft Country Gets 18 Emmy Nominations; Know Why HBO Cancelled The Show

Lovecraft Country is a well-known American horror drama series streaming on HBO that recently received 8 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021. Created by Misha Green, the series is based on the popular novel by Matt Ruff under the same name. However, the series was recently cancelled by HBO before it could be commissioned for a second season that has left fans in shock.

Why was Lovecraft Country cancelled?

Lovecraft Country is a popular television series featuring actors Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors in the lead. Premiered on August 16, 2020, the show follows the story of a young ‘black’ man who goes in search of his missing father in the 1950s and learns dark secrets prevailing in a town.

While Lovecraft Country season 2 was getting developed by the makers, HBO issued a statement for its cancellation. As per the reports by Deadline, it stated, “We will not be moving forward with the second season of Lovecraft Country.” They further stated how they were ‘grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series’ and thanked the fans for joining them on this journey.

Answering why was Lovecraft Country cancelled, the CCO of HBO issued a statement revealing how the developed, Misha Green and her small team of writers were coming up with a take. Stating further, he added how Misha had a book to go on in the first season while now she and her writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey they want to go on. Adding to it, the CCO, Casey Bloys also stated how they all wanted to be sure that she’d get a story to tell. He also added that he was hopeful and was giving time to Misha to work on the project.

During the release of the finale episode, when Misha Green was asked about the arrival of the second season of the series, she stated how she envisioned a second season that carried on the spirits of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of colour have typically been left out of.

Lovecraft Country cast

Some of the popular Lovecraft Country cast includes actors namely Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman, Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Baptiste, Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman, Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah, Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwaite, Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman, Jada Harris as Diana Freeman, Jordan Patrick Smith as William, and many more.

