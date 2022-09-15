'Lowest Of Low': Shama Sikander Hits Out At Casting Couch; Recalls Times She Was Targeted

The entertainment industry might appear hunky dory, but it has its dark secrets. One of the known ones is the casting couch. Many artistes in the industry have opened up about its prevalence, and some have even shared how they were people who targetted them too. Recently, actor Shama Sikander opened up about the dark truth of the casting couch in the entertainment industry.

Shama Sikander reveals her experience of casting couch

Shama Sikander revealed her casting couch experience in the entertainment industry and how producers wished to be 'friends' with her. However, she said times have changed and young producers are very professional and treat people with respect. The actor while recalling her casting couch experience with Bollywood Life said, "The industry has changed so much, and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together. I feel the whole concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low. I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that. Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman's heart in an organic manner. But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere."

Shama also added that she has met some nice men in Bollywood, who made her feel safe, secure, and loved rather than the only ones with wrong intentions. She further said, "It is wrong to blame Bollywood for it. It gets spoken about more as this is a profession which is under the limelight. I feel that evil exists in every person, which is why some people think they can degrade others in this way. One needs to address that devil that resides in your mind".

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the Yeh Meri Life Hai actor, Shama Sikander got married to James Milliron a few months back. On the professional front, the actor has been working in the Indian entertainment industry for over two decades now. The 40-years-old actor has worked in several TV shows like Bypass Road in 2019, TV shows like Baal Veer, and web content like Sexaholic and Maaya. She was last seen in Mika Singh's music video Majnu 2.