'Lut Gaye' Fame Yukti Thareja Says ‘lost A Lot Of Opportunities During Lockdown'

Making her debut in the entertainment industry with a reality TV show, Yukti Thareja recently featured in the song Lut Gaye, along with actor Emraan Hashmi. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song garnered more than 200M views on YouTube. During an exclusive interview, actor Yukti Thareja, the female lead in the song opened up about her journey from starring in a reality TV show to making her debut in Tanishk Bagchi’s popular ballad.

Yukti Thareja opens up about her song & career

While speaking about her journey, Yukti Thareja said, “I was spotted at a party in Delhi and someone offered me to participate in the show Supermodel of The Year. I was more than delighted to be a part of the show. And right after the show, I was offered a lot of acting ventures and I was giving a lot of auditions. I was pretty sure from the very beginning that I want to become an actor and I was happy that things fell in place. However, the lockdown happened and I can say I lost a lot of opportunities because of the lockdown”.

Yukti Thareja hails from Haryana and was one of the top contestants on the reality show. While being asked about her song Lut Gaye, she mentioned that during the lockdown she sent audition tapes to producers and directors, but later realized that things were not taking place as they should have. She added, “In October last year, I moved to Bombay and after a meeting with Vinay Sapru I was asked to send an audition tape in which I was asked to lip-sync the song Mein Tenu Samjhavan Ki. After the audition, I forgot about it and was sceptical of getting chosen but later that night, I got a call and was told that they liked me. The next day, I was called for a look test and soon things fell into place”.

Yukti Thareja is currently in talks with several directors and producers, for her debut movie in Bollywood. She also mentioned that she is a huge fan of Emraan Hashmi and during one of her conversations with the actor, on the sets of Lut Gaye, she told him how she loved watching his movie Jannat, as a kid and would love to work with him again on several other projects.