Madhav Shharma Visits Hometown Hoshiarpur In Punjab Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Madhav Shharma has found his haven at his hometown in Hoshiarpur. The Loveschool actor revealed that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown led him to go back to his hometown in Punjab and start living with his family once again. Talking about the lockdown, restrictions that were previously lifted have been put into place once again due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Madhav Shharma quarantines in Hoshiarpur amidst the pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to complete lockdown once again. The restrictions that were previously lifted are now back in place. Moreover, the COVID-19 cases are increasing with every passing day. Hence, many people have chosen to move back or stay in their hometown instead of staying at epicentres of the pandemic.

MTV Loveschool fame Madhav Shharma is one of them. Madhav said revealed, “I was going to work for a project and then this whole lockdown came upon us. The work was stopped because of that and we had to pack up. I personally believe that it is a very tough call to work in the situation where people are dying every day”. Madhav further added, “I took a break and I came to my hometown Hoshiarpur, Punjab to stay with my family as soon as the lockdown was announced."

The increased number of cases have led people to rely heavily on to keep themselves and most importantly take measures to boost their immunity. Madhav Shharma shared how he is taking care of himself amidst this health crisis. He said, “We all are at our home and are taking all the precautions. We try to avoid going out unless it is very urgent. I also ensure that my home is sanitized while cleaning. Personally, I try to eat healthy and exercise daily to boost my immunity."

The Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor also has a message for his fellow Indians to make sure we reduce the infection rate. "I urge everyone to stay indoors and only go out if it is very very important. It's a difficult situation and we can't take it for granted. I would ask people to get vaccinated as soon as possible”. Madhav concluded by saying, “Last but not the least, try supporting as many people if you have the means to do it."

Image Credit: Madhav Shharma Instagram