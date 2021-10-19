Madhoo Reveals Her Husband Wanted To Marry Her After Seeing Her In 'Diljale'

Popular Bollywood actors of the 90s' — Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, and Madhoo Shah — recently appeared on Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Several promo clips have been shared by the channel on their Instagram handle. In a few videos shared Juhi can also be seen dancing with a cast member, Krushna Abhishek. During her conversation, Madhoo also opened up about her love story with her husband, Anand Shah. She revealed that he was attracted to her after he watched her performance in Diljale.

Madhoo opens up about her love story on TKSS

While speaking to the host, Kapil Sharma, Madhoo revealed, "He actually saw me for the first time in Diljale and he thought, ‘I like this girl.’ We have a common friend, Andy Balraj. Andy was his friend and in those days, we were shooting a film together. Andy met Anand one night and he must have told him that he is shooting with me. So he got excited, ‘Oh, that Madhoo? Diljale?’ He said, ‘I like her.’"

She added, "Normally, people ask to get introduced or go on a date, but what my husband said was, ‘Get her for an ad for my company, a calendar ad.’ The next day, Andy arrived on set and he told me that his friend wants to hire me to do an advertisement. I said, ‘Yeah, this is my job, talk to my father and my manager.’ We had to go to Bali for the shoot."

The actor revealed that on the last day after the shoot was finished, Anand proposed Madhoo for marriage. Listening to this, Kapil jokingly asked if he wanted to save the money. The actor laughed and responded, "I wonder what I was thinking, I said okay. I didn’t think anything beyond that. I didn’t think about shooting after coming back or asking my dad or anything. I just said yes then and there, impulsively."

The actor also revealed that she got cold feet after returning to Mumbai. She explained, "I said, ‘No, no, this is not possible.’ We kept going back and forth, I kept swaying between yes and no. Finally, we decided to get engaged and whenever we would have a fight, I would say, ‘You don’t even love me. You look at me like a car in a showcase. You saw me in Diljale and said you liked me and just decided to marry me. I am not that person!’" Madhoo tied the knot with Anand in the year 1999. The couple is blessed with two daughters — Amaya and Keia.

(Image: @madhoo_rockstar/Instagram)