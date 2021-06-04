Madhura Naik Shares 'bikini' Photo For The 'creeps', Fans Hail Her Sense Of Sarcasm

Actor Madhura Naik recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture that was full of sarcasm. She posted a photo of herself in a bikini and said it was for the 'creeps' but there was a twist to the photo. It was not her own photo in a bikini suit but instead, it was a graphic version of herself.

The photo Madhura posted had a graphic image of the actor in cream coloured bikini suit in the middle of a sea. In her caption for the post, she wrote with sarcasm, “For all those CREEPS who keep asking me for bikini posts on my Instagram! Here it is. Love ya! #madhuranaik #madhuranaikbikini." Her post was in response to the people who asked her for her photo in a bikini suit on Instagram. Madhura’s fans seem to love this post and her answer to the creeps as they filled the comment section with praises for the actor. While many cheered for her witty answer, there were some fans who joined in on the sarcasm and added to the fun.

Madhura Naik's Instagram is filled with posts that have funny and witty captions to them. In one of the posts, Madhura can be seen riding a horse with her pet dog, Yufie. Yufie along with Madhura can be seen holding the reins of the horse in the photo and the actor wrote in the caption, “Today @yufiensnow is taking me for a ride. Lord save me”. In another post, Madhura can be seen posing for the camera wearing a black and white leather jacket and pants with sunglasses and she wrote in the caption, “I woke up like this.” Her sense of humour is definitely loved by her fans as they shower her posts with witty praises.

Madhura Naik's Serials

Madhura Naik has been a part of many popular serials like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath, Uttaran, Naagin, Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and many more and has played pivotal roles in them. Madhura Naik’s latest venture was Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Madhuri Chattopadhyay, Navin’s wife.

