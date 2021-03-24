Madhuri Dixit Nene And Helen Groove To 'Mungada' On 'Dance Deewane 3' Sets; Watch

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared a glimpse of the latest episode of her dance show, Dance Deewane 3. On March 23, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her unseen video, featuring veteran star Helen. As seen in this Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Helen are seen lip-syncing and grooving while showing their expressions on the latter's popular song, O Mungada Mungada. Sharing the unseen video on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene simply wrote, "à¤®à¥à¤‚à¤—à¤¡à¤¾" (Mungada) in the caption.

Madhuri dances on 'Mungada' with Helen

In the post shared by Madhuri, the actor is seen wearing a white-collar shirt and paired with a pink floral print skirt. She also sported a necklace with this look. On the other hand, veteran star Helen can be seen donning an off-white Indian dress. Here, Madhuri and Helen won fans' hearts with their expressions and elegance.

Fans call them 'Legendary Queens'

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene were quick to comment on the BTS video of Dance Deewane 3. One of the users wrote, "Two legends in one frame", while another added, "Legendary Queens". One of Madhuri Dixit Nene's fans commented, "Madhuri mam such beauty n grace". A fan comment read as "excellent two super stars". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

A look at Helen's songs

Helen's song O Mungada Mungada is a popular dance track from film, Inkaar. Released in 1977, the song is sung by Usha Mangeshkar. Helen is best known for her dance appearances in Hindi films. Some of Helen's songs include Yeh Mera Dil, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, O Haseena Zulfonwali, Meri Jawani Pyar Ko Tarse and many others.

A peek into Helen's movies

Apart from dancing, Helen also starred in several Bollywood films. The actor made her debut as a background dancer in 1951's film, Awara. She is known for supporting roles. Some of Helen's movies are Gumnaam, Shikaar, Elaan, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Khamoshi: The Musical, Heroine, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and many others.

