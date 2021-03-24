Madhuri Dixit Nene & Waheeda Rehman Groove To Latter's 'Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro'; Watch

Madhuri Dixit Nene serves as one of the judges on the television dance show, Dance Deewane 3. The upcoming Holi episode of Dance Deewane 3 will have an exciting surprise for fans as Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman will grace the stage with their presence. On March 23, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Dance Dewaane 3, starring veteran star Waheeda Rehman. In this Instagram Reel, Madhuri and Waheeda Rehman are seen dancing on the latter’s song, Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro.

As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post, the actor is seen donning a white-collar neck shirt, paired with a pink skirt that had floral design print. Keeping a simple hairdo, Dixit accessorised her look with a long necklace. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Waheeda Rehman sported a chic yellow saree. Tying her hair in a bun, the veteran star opted for minimal accessories. Sharing the video on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨ à¤–à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¸à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‹" (Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro) in the caption. This is one of the popular Waheeda Rehman's songs. Featured in Teesri Kasam, the 1966 song is sung by Asha Bhosle.

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene went gaga over Waheeda Rehman's video. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani Tushar Kalia and others commented on the actor's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Timeless beauties", while another added, "u both are superb". A fan comment read as "this video is so elegant.. and so nice.. and so pleasing to the eye... Full of sensuality yet so much grace". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Waheeda Rehman's movies

The veteran star Waheeda Rehman is best known for her appearances in Bollywood films. However, she has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam films. Some of Waheeda Rehman's best films include Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Khamoshi (1970), C.I.D (1956), Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962).

