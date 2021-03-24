Madhuri Dixit Nene Lip-syncs 'Achha To Hum Chalte Hain' With Asha Parekh; Watch

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of her dance show Dance Deewane 3. On March 23, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video, wherein she is seen with veteran star Asha Parekh. In this unseen video, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Asha Parekh are seen lip-syncing to the latter's popular song, Achha To Hum Chalte Hain. While Dixit sang Rajesh Khanna's verses, Asha Parekh gave fans a nostalgic moment. Sharing this unseen BTS video on social media, Madhuri said, "à¤…à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¤® à¤šà¤²à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚" (Achha To Hum Chalte Hain).

Watch Madhuri lip-sync to 'Achha To Hum Chalte Hain', ft Asha Parekh

As seen in Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post, the actor was spotted wearing a white collar neck shirt. She tucked the top in a pink floral print skirt. She also sported a long necklace with this outfit. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the veteran star Asha Parekh stunned in a black translucent saree. She had her hair tied in a bun and opted for a minimal jewellery look.

Here, Madhuri Dixit delighted the fans with her expressions on Rajesh Khanna's lines in the song, while Asha Parekh took a trip down the memory lane. Achha To Hum Chalte Hain is considered one of the best Asha Parekh's songs. Featuring the veteran and late actor Rajesh Khanna, the song is featured in the film Aan Milo Sajna. It is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit went gaga over the unseen BTS video. One of the users commented, "Pehli baar Madhuri ji SE Nazar hatii....â¤ï¸.... Evergreen asha Parikh" (For the first time my attention from Madhuri has been distracted to evergreen Asha Parekh). Another fan added, "Do do expression queen" (Two expression queens). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram comment section

A peek into Asha Parekh's movies

Asha Parekh was considered one of the highest-paid stars of Bollywood, in the golden era. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in the year 1992. Making her acting debut in 1952 as a child actor in Maa, Asha Parekh churned out blockbuster films like Dil Deke Dekho, Do Badan, Chirag, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Teesri Manzil, Baharon Ke Sapne, Pyar Ka Mausam, Caravan and many others.

Promo image source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram and Still from Love in Tokyo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.