Madhuri Dixit Recreates Aishwarya's 'Kajra Re' With Dharmesh And Tushar On 'Dance Deewane'

Aishwarya Rai's song Kajra Re is one of the most popular songs. The steps for the songs are iconic and are recreated even today. Recently, the judges of the reality show Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh performed on the upbeat track and netizens loved the trio shaking a leg on the song. The video of the same was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account earlier today.

Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai's song

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who is currently a judge on Colors TV's Dance Deewane recreated Aishwarya Rai's dance moves on the superhit song Kajra Re. Dixit was joined by her co-judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia and the three of them perfectly replicated Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Amitabh Bachchan's dance moves. While the Aaja Nachle actor stunned in a light blue lehenga, Dharmesh and Tushar looked dapper in semi-formal suits. Viral Bhayani's caption read, "Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh recreate the iconic number Kajra Re on COLORS Dance Deewane. We also hear that #sidharthshukla Is going to make an appearance on this show soon. क्या करे set is in Daman and not Film City."

Netizens react to the video

The video of Madhuri, Dharmesh, and Tushar dancing together posted by Viral Bhayani has garnered close to 150k views already within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star praised her flawless moves, while many expressed their excitement about television hunk Sidharth Shukla making an appearance on the dance reality show. One of the people commented saying, "Madhuri's beauty never fades", while another called her a queen.

Madhuri Dixit's latest

The Devdas actor recently took to her Instagram handle and expressed happiness as her elder son Arin graduated from high school. Madhuri shared a video where she could be seen helping her son with the graduation robes and wrote, "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors 🎓 Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hard work, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed."

Image - Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.