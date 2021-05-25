Madhuri Dixit Shakes A Leg To Vyjayanthimala's Iconic 60's Number, Fans Are 'all Hearts'

Actor Madhuri Dixit could not control herself when she saw Dance Deewane 3 contestant Gunjan dancing to a remix version of actor Vyjayanthimala's song Honthon Pe Aisi Baat. The judge was soon on her feet and shaking a leg to the classic number along with the young contestant. This didn't just impress the audience but also received whistles from judge Dharmesh Yelande.

The actor was pleased with Gunjan's power-packed performance which was paired well with the remixed version of the song by Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar. Madhuri, who was dressed in a pink ensemble and had red roses in her hair, expressed her desire to shake a leg on the song along with the six-year-old from Guwahati. The duo danced together in sync with the song.

Madhuri Dixit dances to Vyjayanthimala's classic Honthon Pe Aisi Baat

Madhuri Dixit and contestant Gunjan's fans took to the comment section of the Instagram post to shower their love. They shared tons of hearts, fire emojis and heart-eyes emojis. Many even cheered for Gunjan and hoping for her to win the competition. The video has already been watched more than 100,000 times.

The video was a promo of the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. This isn't the first time that the Dance Deewane judge has shaken a leg on the reality show's stage. On Madhuri Dixit's Instagram, she has shared many videos of dancing with her fellow judges and with the guests that are invited to the show. Most recently, she posted a video of herself dancing with choreographer and actor Puneet J Pathak on Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan's Dholna from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Madhuri Dixit dancing to Dholna with Puneet

When Nora Fatehi visited the set of Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri and Nora had a jolly time shooting Instagram Reels videos on some of Madhuri Dixit's iconic songs. On Madhuri's Instagram handle, she shared two videos dancing with Nora. One video showed the two dancing to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the 1995 movie Yaarana. They even danced to Ek Do Teen Chaar sung by Alka Yagnik.

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi shake a leg to actor's iconic songs

In a special video, Madhuri Dixit danced with Shakti Mohan, Puneet and fellow judge Tushar Kalia. The video starts off with Madhuri and Shakti dancing while sitting near the judges' desk on Ek Do Teen Chaar. Then to surprise the viewers, Puneet and Tushar Kalia enter the frame, gradually. All four of them then perform the hook steps of the song.

Madhuri Dixit, Puneet, Shakti and Tushar Kalia dance to Ek Do Teen Chaar

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

