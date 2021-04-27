Madhuri Dixit Will Not Judge Few Episodes Of 'Dance Deewane 3', Sonu Sood To Step In

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is one of the much-acclaimed reality shows that is currently airing on television. With the COVID-19 situation worsening, shooting in Maharashtra has been halted until May 1. Makers of daily soaps have relocated to various locations, and reality TV shows are among those that have also done so. According to TellyChakkar, the reality show Dance Deewane has been relocated to Banglore and will continue to film there until shooting resumes in Maharashtra.

According to the report, Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges, will not be seen for a few episodes because she has taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and wants to wait for her immunity to stabilise before travelling to Bangalore. Meanwhile, Nora, who has previously appeared on the show, will be joining actor Sonu Sood for the first time and will judge the show until Madhuri Dixit does not return.

Earlier, a couple of crew members from Dance Deewane have contracted the coronavirus. A spokesperson of Colors TV informed about the same via a statement. The spokesperson told, "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitised. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines", in a media statement.

'Dance Deewane 3' contestants

Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show in which aspiring dancers from all walks of life compete to show off their abilities. The competition is open to contestants of all ages on the show, which has no age restrictions. Shilpa and Ajay from Generation 3 are among the contestants on the third season of the dance reality show, as are Piyush Gurbhele and Uday Singh from Generation 2, Gunjan and Sohail from Generation 1, and many others. The show airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. IST.

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram