Madhuri Dixit's Show 'Dance Deewane's' Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

A couple of crew members of Madhuri Dixit's popular dance show Dance Deewane have contracted coronavirus. A spokesperson of Colors TV informed about the same via a statement. On the other hand, the statement of the spokesperson did not give any update about the shooting schedule of the show. Also, the statement of the channel's spokesperson did not give the health update of any of the judges and contestants on the show.

Crew members of Madhuri Dixit's show test COVID-19 positive:

The spokesperson said, "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines", in a statement. READ | 'Dance Deewane 3' premiere to have performances that will make Madhuri Dixit cry

The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host. Currently, the channel is premiering the third season of the show. The weekend show started airing on February 27, 2021. The channel telecasts new episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra

As there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra, this new wave of the virus has affected a bunch of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhvan, and Kartik Aaryan, among many others. To curb the spread, CM of Maharastra Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of a night curfew in the state from March 28. The decision was taken after he chaired a review meeting of the novel coronavirus situation in the presence of multiple Ministers and key officials of each district. According to the new rules, a gathering of 5 or more people is not allowed from 8 pm to 7 am. On the other hand, all public places, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants are instructed to remain closed for the same duration.

(Image Source: Madhuri Dixit's IG)