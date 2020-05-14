Madhurima Tuli Reveals Ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh Does Not Remember Her Birthday

Madhurima Tuli has time and again grabbed several headlines after she parted ways with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's love-hate relationship was seen on reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's ugly fight inside the Bigg Boss wherein she had hit him with a frying pan had also resulted in her being eliminated in the show mid-way. However, Madhurima Tuli recently revealed in an interview with an online portal that Vishal Aditya Singh called her on May 13, 2020, thinking that it was her birthday.

Madhurima Tuli said that not only Vishal Aditya Singh but many of her fans too wished her yesterday, thinking that it was her birthday as that date has been given as her birth date on her Wikipedia page. However, Madhurima Tuli clarified that her actual birth date is August 19 and that her Wikipedia page shows a wrong date as her birthday. However, Madhurima Tuli went on to say how Vishal Aditya Singh called her on May 13 as he also thought that it is her birthday.

Madhurima Tuli revealed that she pulled Vishal Aditya Singh's leg as latter forgot her birthday

Madhurima Tuli added that she is clueless as to who has put an incorrect birth date of hers on her Wikipedia page and that she is unable to rectify that error. However, Madhurima Tuli had a hilarious revelation to make in the interview as to how she responded when her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh called her yesterday. Madhurima revealed that she pulled Vishal's leg during their conversation wherein she told him that what kind of love did he have for her wherein he has already forgotten her birthday.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that Vishal had totally forgotten her birthday. Madhurima added that Vishal told her that he got confused between the dates. However, the Chandrakanta actor added that she is still glad that at least he called her which was a warm gesture.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh share cordial relationship now

The former couple had a huge fallout after they had exited the Bigg Boss house. However, they remain cordial with each other now. Madhurima had also revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that they are just good friends now and are not meant to be together in a romantic relationship.

