Madhurima Tuli's Best Party Looks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Madhurima Tuli is widely known for her portrayal of Chandrakanta in the television series Chandrakanta and Tanushri in Kumkum Bhagya. The Qayamat Ki Raat fame actor has also been a part of various Bollywood and South Indian flicks.

Recently, she entered the ace reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a celebrity wild-card contestant. Besides her acting skills, she is a true fashionista. These pictures from her Instagram will inspire you.

Have a look at Tuli’s 4 best looks to inspire your party wardrobe:

1. The basic little black dress

Madhurima is slaying in this shimmery little black dress. Featuring a plunging neckline, this dazzling dress is adorned with sequins. She has sported loose hair and black strappy heels for a complete look.

2. The classy denim-on-denim look

The Chandrakanta actor has teamed up her sky-blue denim jeans with the basic denim jacket. She has donned blue and white strappy crop top with rugged jeans. For a rounded off look, Madhurima has done half-bun hairdo and applied a rich lip shade. Moreover, she has worn an off-white pair of heels.

3. The retro look

Madhurima Tuli is giving vintage vibes in this monotone attire. She has worn a red shade body-hugging dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. She has sported nude makeup look with this attire. For a complete look, the actor has accessorized a handcuff bracelet and hoop earrings.

4. Plain white skirt with a patterned shirt

The Kumkum Bhagya actor has aced her look in a patterned shirt. She has paired her multi-coloured close neck shirt with a crisp white skirt. She has sported black thigh-high boots with this outfit. For a complete look, Madhurima has kept her hair open and accessorized with sunglasses.

