Madhurima Tuli's Best Party Looks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Television News

Madhurima Tuli is known for her portrayal of Chandrakanta in the TV series 'Chandrakanta' and Tanushri in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Here are her 4 best party looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli is widely known for her portrayal of Chandrakanta in the television series Chandrakanta and Tanushri in Kumkum Bhagya. The Qayamat Ki Raat fame actor has also been a part of various Bollywood and South Indian flicks.

Recently, she entered the ace reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a celebrity wild-card contestant. Besides her acting skills, she is a true fashionista. These pictures from her Instagram will inspire you.

Have a look at Tuli’s 4 best looks to inspire your party wardrobe:

1. The basic little black dress

Madhurima is slaying in this shimmery little black dress. Featuring a plunging neckline, this dazzling dress is adorned with sequins. She has sported loose hair and black strappy heels for a complete look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

 

2. The classy denim-on-denim look 

The Chandrakanta actor has teamed up her sky-blue denim jeans with the basic denim jacket. She has donned blue and white strappy crop top with rugged jeans. For a rounded off look, Madhurima has done half-bun hairdo and applied a rich lip shade. Moreover, she has worn an off-white pair of heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Madhurima Tali Busy Flirting; Make Fans Curious

3. The retro look

Madhurima Tuli is giving vintage vibes in this monotone attire. She has worn a red shade body-hugging dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. She has sported nude makeup look with this attire. For a complete look, the actor has accessorized a handcuff bracelet and hoop earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

4. Plain white skirt with a patterned shirt

The Kumkum Bhagya actor has aced her look in a patterned shirt. She has paired her multi-coloured close neck shirt with a crisp white skirt. She has sported black thigh-high boots with this outfit. For a complete look, Madhurima has kept her hair open and accessorized with sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

 Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Madhurima Tuli, Duo Exchange Flying Kisses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Gets Cosy Once Again With Ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Calls Out Madhurima Tuli For Her Misconduct With Vishal

 

 

