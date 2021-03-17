Maera Mishra Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In A Video Post Breakup With Adhyayan Suman

Splitsvilla 11 fame Maera Mishra is back to Instagram with an engaging video. On Tuesday, Maera shared a video where she demonstrated her yoga skills, following her breakup with actor Adhyayan Suman. In the video, she is seen performing three yoga asanas; Vrukshasana (tree pose), Chakrasana (wheel pose) and Halasana (Plough pose). Take a look at the video and what fans and followers reacted to it here.

More about Maera Mishra and Adhyayan Suman's breakup

Maera Mishra took to Instagram stories on March 11 and announced that she and actor Adhyayan Suman has called it quits. Maera put up a collage of various media portals' stories around their breakup and added this note that read; "and yes, we broke up". The couple were rumoured to be dating for about two years and only confirmed they were in a relationship last year, just when the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown ended. Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman has been working on a few music videos and songs for a while. His recent Instagram posts related to heartbreak sparked rumours about his breakup with Maera Mishra.

According to Hindustan Times, Maera Mishra is more focused on her professional goals at the moment, where she revealed that she is "averse" to dating anyone in the industry, at least for now. Maera also cleared rumours stating that the breakup stories Adhyayan had been posting on his account were not on account of his relationship status with her, but for his work on the music videos.

She further elaborated on what went wrong with the duo saying she "fell in love with a different man" after they started living together. She added that the communication gap was one of the many reasons why the relationship didn't work. Moreover, the actor was busy with her TV show Bahu Begum and Adhyayan was shooting for another project which added constraints to the relationship.

About Maera Mishra's career

Maera Mishra is well known for her appearance in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 11 in 2018. Since then she has appeared in a variety of television serials notably Ashoka, Udaan, Bahu Begum, and Bhanwar. Her performance in the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega received critical acclaim. Subsequently, she also appeared in MTV's Love On The Run, while also playing a parallel lead in the hit Star Plus soap Ishqbaaz. She has featured in several music videos with her now ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman like Soniye 2.0. Take a look at the music video here.

