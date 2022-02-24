Last Updated:

MAFS: When And How To Watch 'Married At First Sight' Episode On TV And Online

MAFS or Married at first sight is popular TV series that revolves around singles who agree to marry a stranger. Here we bring you details on how to watch it.

American reality show Married At First Sight aka MAFS intrigued the audience with its unique format. The concept of the show is very different and interesting where the participants of the TV series will be paired by relationship experts and have to marry each other without knowing them. The American reality television series first aired on July 8, 2014, on FYI and since then it has managed to keep its audience hooked. Currently, season 14 of the show is going on and features couples from Boston.

What time is Married At First Sight on

Season 14 of the TV series premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 5. and will air new episodes each Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST through the rest of the season. 

What Channel is Married At First Sight on?

The popular reality show will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on the Lifetime channel. The TV series is also available to stream on Philo, Sling and other live TV streaming services.

What to expect in the next episode?

This week, fans will witness the couple sorting their differences and growing closer to each other at the same time. And there is a major question that arises about Steve and Noi, and will they be able to overcome their financial concerns. Also, Mark and Lindsey's relationship will become better and will they learn to listen to each other, which is also a point of discussion among the fans. The series this season centres around 10 brave singles from Boston who agreed to marry a stranger.

As per Lifestyle, the synopsis of the show read-

“Each new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage”

