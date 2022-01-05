Magnolia Network Launched: List Of Shows, Cost, Where To Find And How To Watch It?

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network is scheduled to make its television debut on January 5, with the cable premiere of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home." When the power couple's joint venture with Discovery premieres on January 5, it will mark the DIY Network's rebranding. Last year, Discovery+ showed the first four episodes of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home." It's a follow-up to their hugely popular joint HGTV series.

Joanna Gaines announced in one of her tweets, "We’re counting down the hours until Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres on TV! Here are some of my favorite rooms for the season. Tune in tomorrow night at 9/8p CT on @magnolianetwork. #MagnoliaNetwork #FixerUpper"

How to watch Magnolia Network?

Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint venture with Discovery premieres on Magnolia Network at 9 p.m. ET, after great anticipation and some unexpected delays. According to a press release, cable users who already have DIY Network in their TV package will get access to Magnolia Network on January 5, while those who do not have DIY can contact their providers to add the new network to their bundle. With a new arrangement in place to take over DIY, as well as the accompanying rebranding and relaunch, fans will now have access to a full slate of new series as well as some holdovers from the previous network.

Magnolia Network shows

Joanna's Magnolia Table, Stone House Revival, Building Off the Grid, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation are among the programmes that will be carried over from the previous network. Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, and Super Dad, will be available as Magnolia originals.

Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Big Texas Fix (previously Restoring Galveston), and Bargain Mansions will all be featured on the show's programme. In addition, the network has renewed five original shows for second seasons: Homegrown, Making Modern With Brooke And Brice, Ranch To Table, Van Go, and Zo Bakes, with launch dates to be announced later.

Who owns the Magnolia Network?

Chip and Joanna got their start on HGTV's Fixer Upper, which aired from 2013 to 2018. After five seasons, they announced their departure, only to reemerge seven months later on the Magnolia Network.

The Magnolia Network's debut in Waco increases the Texas-based couple's empire, which includes the Silos shopping mall, which houses Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press, Magnolia Homes, and other Magnolia brands. More than 1.5 million people have been its visitor.

The cable's debut was originally scheduled for October 2020, but it was postponed until 2021. The COVID-19 epidemic, on the other hand, created even more delays. In 2021, Magnolia Network President Allison Page stated that the original plan was to begin on cable first, then transition to streaming.

Instead, the network debuted on Discovery+ in July, putting streaming first. According to Us Weekly, the couple has revealed their roster of Magnolia-themed programmes that will appear on the network:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home- Season 1; Premiere: January 5; Timeslot: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET

The Lost Kitchen - Season 1; Premiere: January 6; Timeslot: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

Mind for Design - Season 1; Premiere: January 8; Timeslot: Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET

The Johnnyswim Show - Season 1; Premiere: January 8; Timeslot: Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET

Home Work - Season 1; Premiere: January 8; Timeslot: Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines - Season 1; Premiere: January 9; Timeslot: Sundays at 1 p.m. ET

Zoë Bakes - Season 1; Premiere: January 9; Timeslot: Sundays at 2 p.m. ET

Family Dinner - Season 1; Premiere: January 9; Timeslot: Sundays at 8 p.m. ET

Restoration Road with Clint Harp - Season 1; Premiere: January 11; Timeslot: Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines - Season 3; Premiere: February 6; Timeslot: Sundays at 1 p.m. ET

Super Dad - Season 1; Premiere: February 12; Timeslot: Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET

The Lost Kitchen - Season 2; Premiere: February 17; Timeslot: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

