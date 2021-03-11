Maha Shivratri 2021: Top 5 Actors Who Aced Role Of Lord Shiva On Indian Television

Indian television has telecasted a variety of mythological shows over the years. Various actors have played different gods and goddesses on the screen. One such mythological character is Lord Shiva who has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time. On this Maha Shivratri 2021, here are some of the most famous actors who aced the role of Lord Shiva on Indian Television.

Six actors who played Lord Shiva

Mohit Raina in Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev

Mohit Raina played the award-winning role of Lord Shiva in the soap opera Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev on StarPlus. The show premiered on December 18, 2011, and came to an end after 820 episodes on May 14, 2019. Mohit Raina won four awards for his role of Lord Shiva in the show including BIG Star Most Entertaining Television Actor, Indian Telly Jury Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role, and ITA Award for Best Actor (Jury).

Tarun Khanna in Devi

Tarun Khanna has played the role of Lord Shiva in several shows including Karamphal Daata Shani, Paramavtar Shri Krishna, and Radha Krishn. The actor is recently featured in Devi Ati Parashakti on Dangal. The show first premiered on February 10, 2020.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary performed 'Taandav' in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The actor, in the attire of Lord Shiva, performed his famous dance form 'Taandav' on the show. Not only his performance was loved by the judges and the audience, but the actor also won the show.

Amit Mehra in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman

Amit Mehra played the role of Lord Shiva in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman on Sony Entertainment Television. The show premiered on May 4, 2015, and ended after 630 episodes on August 21, 2017. The show also cast Nibhay Wadhwa, Deblina Chatterjee, and Gagan Malik.

Vikas Manaktala in Namah

Vikas Manaktala portrayed the role of Lord Shiva in Star Plus' mythological show Namah Lakshmi Narayan. The show portrays the harmonious friendship between Lord Shiva and Lord Narayan. It premiered on September 23, 2019, on Star Plus.

