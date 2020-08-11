'Mahabharat's' Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Extends Janmashtami Wishes To His Online Family

Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for his role as Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has been quite active on his social media. The actor often posts pictures and videos to stay in touch with his fans. He recently took to his social media to wish his online friends and family for Krishna Janmashtami. Take a look at Nitish Bharadwaj's video.

Nitish Bharadwaj extends Janmashtami wishes to his fans

Nitish Bharadwaj took to Instagram to post a video on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. In the video, he extended his wishes to his fans. In the caption, the actor invited his fans to celebrate Janmashtami with him. He wrote, "Happy Janmashtami to my online family!

Waiting to you meet and interact with you all today!

Let's celebrate Janmashtami together today at 8:30 PM IST" (sic). He added a link to book the tickets for the event.

While many fans extended their wishes to Nitish Bharadwaj, others praised the actor and showered love and appreciation on him.

Nitish Bharadwaj on how he bagged the role of Krishna

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Nitish Bharadwaj revealed that he was earlier offered the role of Vidur in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. When the actor was in the make up room, he ran into Virendra Razdan and realised that someone else has been cast for the role of Vidur. Bharadwaj then spoke to Ravi Chopra, who told him that Vidur had to look old after a few episodes, and Nitish would not look appropriate in that role.

The actor was later offered the role of Nakul and Sahdev but he turned it down because he wanted to play Abhimanyu. He revealed that the director tried to convince him to take up the role for a whole day while Bharadwaj was trying to explain to him that he knew the story of Mahabharat and wanted to do something better. He finally expressed his wish to play Abhimanyu and BR Chopra then told him that he will think about it when the time comes.

When the actor was shooting for a film in Kolhapur, he was offered the role of Krishna. His mother informed him that Gufi Paintal had called and wanted Nitish to screen test for Krishna. He told his mother to reject the role because he felt he could not do it. His mother called up Gufi and told him that she would be able to convey the message to Bharadwaj only when he returns from his shoot.

When the actor came back, he ran into BR Chopra during a dubbing session. Chopra asked why he was not coming in for a screen test. Bharadwaj told him that they needed an 'experienced person' for the role and that they cannot have a 'newbie' like him play the role. Chopra then told him that he wanted to play a good character on the show and asked him to at least come in for the screen test. Later, the actor was finalised for the role and received huge recognition for it.

