Mahat Raghavendra And Wife Prachi Mishra Blessed With A Baby Boy; See Pics

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra welcomed their first child on Monday, June 7, 2021. The couple shared the happy moment with their followers on social media. Mahat expressed how he is excited to be a dad and thanked his followers for their wishes.

Mahat Raghavendra shares the first photo of his baby boy

Mahat Raghavendra shared his and Prachi's first photo with their baby boy. He also penned a note with the photo. It read, "God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & I are overjoyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and good wishes. So excited to be a dad @meprachimishra". Mahat shared the photo from the hospital.

God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning!

Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness.

Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes 🤗❤️

So excited to be a dad🤩 @meprachimishra pic.twitter.com/FWrkMC82yz — Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) June 7, 2021

Wishes have been pouring in for the newly turned parents. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sanam Shetty wished the couple on the arrival of their baby boy. She wrote, "Hearty congratulations Mahat and Prachi God bless your little bundle of joy". Kiki also wished the couple for becoming parents. She wrote, "Hey congratulationssss daddy & mommy god bless".

Hearty congratulations Mahat and Prachi ✨ God bless your little bundle of joy👼 — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) June 8, 2021

Hey congratulationssss daddy & mommy❤️ god bless 😍 — kiki vijay (@KikiVijay) June 7, 2021

Congratulations both of you allah always bless you and your family with full of happiness and health God gives you many more happiness and prosperity 🥰☺️ — Sahibakhan (@Sahibak83729853) June 8, 2021

God bless both of U guys. The new chapter, New role n responsibility. Take care.



We welcome Lil Champ to the world❤️ — SrikanthInks (@srikanthinks) June 8, 2021

On May 19, 2021, Mahat shared a picture with Prachi and expressed his excitement about becoming a father. He wrote, "Feeling excited, happy & blessed! #dadtobe 🤩". He posed with Prachi as she flaunted her baby bump. The couple twinned in black-coloured outfits.

Mahat and Prachi's pregnancy announcement

The Bigg Boss Tamil fame couple Mahat and Prachi announced their pregnancy in February 2021. The couple shared a photo via social media. The caption read, "And we officially turned one blessed with another little one! Coming soon in May 2021!!! Thank you God! @mishraprachi thank you baby for the best gift ever😘🤗 love you ❤️".

Mahat and Prachi's wedding

Mahat and Prachi tied the knot in February 2020. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their friends and family. Mahat shared glimpses from their wedding and wrote, "And FINALLY!!! MARRIED to @mishraprachi ❤️ 01/02/2020 There was just only LOVE around me throughout! I was just in love with my wedding 😍 THE NEXT BEAUTIFUL CHAPTER OF MY LIFE! 😍 #excited THANK YOU FOR ALL THE WISHES & LOVE! 😘".

