Mahekk Chahal Shares A BTS Pic From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Sets; Says 'let’s Roll'

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa and the contestants are getting up bright and early in the morning to shoot and perform difficult tasks in the show. Actor Mahekk Chahal who is a contestant on the show recently took to her social media page to share a BTS picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot.

Mahekk Chahal shares a BTS pic from early morning shoot

Taking to Instagram, Mahekk Chahal shared a selfie of herself wearing a fuzzy white robe. The picture was clicked when the actor was getting her hair and makeup done before going to the sets of the show. Along with the picture, Mahekk wrote, "Having the dream is easy, making it come true is hard. Early morning shoots for #khatronkekhiladi11 Makeup and hair. Ready let’s roll." Check it out.

Netizens react to Mahekk's BTS post

Fans of the celeb were quick to shower compliments on the actor and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many fans wished her all the best for the show and dropped comments like "you got this" and "sassy." Take a look.

Other BTS pics from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

While the show hasn’t commenced yet, netizens have been getting glimpses of what the contestants have been up to in Cape Town via their social media posts. Recently, Mahekk had shared another picture from the sets of the show this time featuring some of the other contestants as well. She posted a selfie featuring Varun Sood, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain which garnered a lot of love from the netizens.

Varun Sood also shared a photo along with some of the contestants from the new season which featured Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari.

Arjun Bijlani also shared a BTS picture from their first stunt ever on the show in which the contestants were posing with all smiles on their faces.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The popular celebrities who are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi this year are:

Shweta Tiwari Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Arjun Bijlani Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Abhinav Shukla Vishal Aditya Singh Aastha Gill Anushka Sen Sana Makbul Sourabh Raaj Jain Varun Sood Mahekk Chahal

IMAGE: MAHEKK CHAHAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.