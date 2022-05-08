Mahhi Vij Alleges Getting Rape Threats From Man Who Hit Her Car, Seeks Mumbai Police Help

Popular television star Mahhi Vij recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared news regarding an unpleasant incident. The actor alleged getting rape threats from a man who banged her car and turned abusive with her. Mahhi's daughter Tara was also in the car when the incident took place. The 40-year-old actor asked Mumbai Police for help so that they find the guy who is trying to threaten the family.

Mahhi Vij seeks Mumbai Police's help post rape threats

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mahhi Vij, who is married to television actor & host Jay Bhanushali, tweeted, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is a threat to us." She even shared a video along with the tweet which showcases that man’s car’s number plate. Vij even seeked help from Mumbai Police as she requested them to help her find the man. Have a look:

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him https://t.co/zfpnCXdG6z — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

Soon after Mumbai Police took this into its cognizance, it replied, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint." To this, the actor re-tweeted saying that she has already lodged a complaint with the Worli police station.

Fans said, "Take this matter up"

Meanwhile, this news took Mahhi Vij's fans by shock and the several tweets in support of the actor are proof of it. A Twitter user wrote, "Seriously Tara was in the car I was scared for her," and another one tweeted, "Omg !! Don’t tolerate it !! Take this matter up !! Not done !! Absolutely pathetic!! What’s happening around us all today ??"

Seriously tara was in the car I was scared for her https://t.co/QqXeBP65Me — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 8, 2022

Mahhi Vij speaks on motherhood

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mahhi Vij opened up about motherhood, stating that after being a mother she realised what is the importance of mother’s day, and what is the importance of a mother in one’s life. She said, "I take my mother and Tara out. Tara last year was very small and right now she is a devil, so I don’t think I will take her to a restaurant (laughs). But yes, I will be taking my mother out and will be gifting her something on that day."

