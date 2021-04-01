Mahhi Vij Answers If She Is Pregnant, Months After Showing Her Desire To Have Another Baby

Jay Bhanushali's wife Mahhi Vij had expressed her desire to have another child a few months ago. In her recent Instagram story, she revealed if she was pregnant. In the 'ask me anything' session on her Instagram handle one of her followers asked "Mahhi are you pregnant again". Mahi responded to the question with a picture of her with Jay and her daughter playing in a pool and she wrote "Noooo" on the story.

When Mahhi Vij expressed her desire to have another baby

According to Hindustan Times, Mahhi had urged her followers to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby with her last year in October. She asked them to go to Jay's account and tell him in the comment section that she wanted another child and told her followers he was just refusing. She said she was getting bored in lockdown and she needed another child since her daughter was all grown up. Following her request, many followers started to message Jay about having another baby with Mahhi which made him furious. He posted on Instagram a story responding to the messages and said were they all gone crazy for sending him so many messages about having another baby. He chided she was not asking for free coriander leaves with tomatoes, that people seem to encourage her. He said she wanted a baby and they should think twice before making such requests.

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's children

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2011, adopted their house helper's children Khushi and Rajveer Ray in 2017. On August 21, 2019, the couple welcomed their biological daughter Tara. A month ago Mahii wrote a lengthy note responding to the people's criticism that she and Jay did not love their foster children as much as they loved Tara. In the note, she wrote it was not fair that people are making assumptions about them and questioning them regarding their love for Khushi and Rajveer. She wrote even though they were their foster parents, but they knew their first rights belonged to their mother and father. So when they wanted them to move to their hometown from Mumbai to live with their extended family, they felt no one could judge what was better for their children other than their parents. "Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer", she wrote. She revealed they were constantly in touch with Rajveer and Khushi and said they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown and one with them.

