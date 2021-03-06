Mahhi Vij Blasts Trolls Accusing Her & Jay Of Abandoning Adopted Kids: ‘It Pains Us’

Indian television actor, Mahhi Vij recently took to her Instagram handle to shut down claims that she and her husband Jay Bhanushali have abandoned their foster kids. The actors are parents to two foster kids Rajveer and Khushi, and biological daughter Tara. Mahhi Vij reacted to the criticism levelled against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over their treatment of Khushi and Rajveer and penned an open letter explaining the entire situation.

A look into Mahhi Vij's Instagram post

The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted a long message for her trollers with the caption '#SpreadLove'. On the behalf of her and her husband Jay Bhanushali, she wrote that a lot of people are assuming and writing about them abandoning their foster children. The actor added that although they are foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, the first right to the kid's decision-making goes to their real parents who had always wanted them to return to their hometown and live with their extended family. She further wrote that all their three children are equal to them and the false claims of them abandoning their foster kids is painful. She told her followers that all five of them are still family and celebrate all the festivals together.

Celebrities and fans' reactions to the post

Several celebrities and fans have been reacting to Mahhi Vij's Instagram post and encouraging them for their deeds. Television actors including Kashmera Shah, Nisha Rawa, and Smriti Khanna have also reacted to the post with their love and encouraged the couple. Even fans have been showering their love and blessings on the actor's family. Some wrote 'God bless you all' while some were sending positive vibes through their comments.

Details about Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's kids

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali adopted their caretaker's children in 2017. The couple, who were already attached to the kids Rajveer and Khushi, also decided to fund their entire education. The couple also welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019. The two actors treat and love all their children equally as per their Instagram posts and celebrate festivals altogether.

Image Source: Mahhi Vij's Instagram

