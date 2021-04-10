Mahhi Vij Celebrates C-section Awareness Month, Shares Pic From Delivery Room

Mahhi Vij has shared an intimate photo of herself from the delivery room for the C-Section Awareness Month. In the picture, Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali are posing with their daughter. Along with the picture, Mahhi spoke in detail about her experience in delivering her daughter with the help of a C-Section. In her Instagram post, Mahhi Vij said that motherhood is the “greatest gift” of her life.

Mahhi Vij shares pic with baby Tara for C-Section Awareness Month

Mahhi Vij recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from the time she gave birth to her daughter Tara. As mentioned earlier, in the picture, Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali are posing with their newborn daughter Tara. Along with the post, Mahhi Vij wrote, “Giving birth to a child is never easy and especially all the more challenging if you have a C-Section. On one end is a child you want to nurture and on the other is the pain that your body is going through due to the stitches and the not-so-natural form of delivery. But I feel everything that happens in life makes you stronger and we women are stronger than we know!”.

The TV actor and mother of three further added, “To all the mothers out there who have given birth and that too the more difficult way, remember its all worth it when we look at our child, the greatest blessing in disguise! Celebrate motherhood because I know for me its life’s greatest gift!”. In the caption Mahhi Vij also added the hashtags, #csection, #csectionrecovery, #csectionscar, and #csectionmonthawareness. Take a look at Mahhi Vij’s Instagram post below.

Mahhi Vij’s Instagram post about C-Section Awareness Month was flooded with likes and comments. Actor Gauhar Khan commented, “Brave” on the post while Yuvika Chaudhary simply added three red-heart emoticons. One fan commented reprimanded Mahhi Vij for comparing birthing methods stating that “no way of birth is difficult or more natural”. The fan further added, “It is high time that we should stop comparing which way of birth is more worthy”. Take a look at all of these comments on Mahhi Vij’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Mahhi Vij Instagram

