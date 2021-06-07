Mahhi Vij Mourns The Loss Of Brother Whom She Lost To COVID, Thanks Sonu Sood For His Help

Television actor Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram handle today on June 7 to mourn the loss of her brother, who passed away due to COVID-19. Mahhi also expressed gratitude to Sonu Sood, who helped her get a hospital bed for her brother and gave her strength and hope all along the way. She shared a tweet by Sonu Sood, wherein he had written about the 25-year-old boy they had lost despite their best efforts to save him, referring to Mahhi's brother.

Mahhi Vij's brother passes away due to COVID-19

Balika Vadhu actor Mahhi Vij took to her social media handle earlier today to mourn the loss of her 25-year-old brother, who passed away a few days ago due to the viral disease. Mahhi also thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping her get a hospital bed for her brother and giving her courage and hope all along the way. Vij's caption read, " I would hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you.🙏 Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity, and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help! Thank you."

Condolences pour in for Mahhi Vij's brother

Mahhi shared Sonu Sood's tweet about her brother, wherein he had written about his deteriorating health and how he never had the guts the inform his parents about the same. Mahhi also thanked comedian Bharti Singh in the caption for checking in on her brother every day as well as sending him videos to keep him positive. Sonu Sood commented on the post saying, "Wish could save him.. like you, I will also miss him always 🙏❤️". Other celebrities also sent condolences and while Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Am so sorry for your loss .. prayers and Strength 🙏", Yuvika Chaudhary commented with RIP.

Mahhi Vij's Instagram post

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor shared a picture of her late brother on Instagram a couple of days ago and remembered him. She wrote, "I haven’t lost you I have found you, brother. You are my strength. I love you baby bro today, now n forever. Until we meet again love you bacha. How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go. We loved you but God loved u more. My hero for life ❤️"

