Mahhi Vij On Her Debut Song 'Tu Tu Hain Wahi', Reveals Boys Would Call On 'that' Number

Recently, an old music video of actor Mahhi Vij has been doing rounds on the internet. She featured in a music video of the song Tu Tu Hain Wahi about 18 years ago. The song was a remix by DJ Aqeel and was released in 2002. After the video went viral, the actor recently got in a conversation with a portal and revealed some interesting memories that she has of the video.

Actor Mahhi Vij on her first music video Tu Tu Hain Wahi

The concept of the music video was a romantic telephonic conversation between a girl and her partner. Young Mahhi Vij looks stunning in the music video. The video also mentioned a phone number and Vij revealed in the interview that she was surprised to find out that boys would try and call on that number in an attempt to get in touch with her. Check out a snippet from the music video of Tu Tu Hain Wahi.

ALSO READ | Mahhi Vij Sends Positivity To Pregnant Women And New Moms, Calls Them 'brave'

Mahhi Vij revealed that she was 18 when she auditioned for the song. Post her audition, directors Radhika and Vinay Sapru really liked her and cast her for it. Vij stated that back then, she and the makers had no clue that the song would become such a huge hit. She shared that it was a good shoot for her and that she has fun while doing.

ALSO READ | Jay Bhanushali Slams Troll Who Accused Him & Mahhi Vij Of Neglecting Foster Kids

Revealing an interesting story related to the song, Mahhi Vij shared that she had a boyfriend in Delhi back then. She said that he went to a video store to get a few VCDs of the song when the shopkeeper told him that he had been trying to get in touch with the girl, which was Mahhi. Her then-boyfriend then told the shopkeeper not to bother as she was his girlfriend.

The actor said that she went on to do more shows after it but was surprised when she found out that boys would still call on that number when they heard the song. She added that Tu Tu Hain Wahi would always be very special for her. Mahhi Vij said that it would always be close to her heart as it was her first music video that got her recognition and fame.

ALSO READ | Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Her Bond With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Don't Have Words To Express'

ALSO READ | Mahhi Vij Shares A Video From Her Show 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' To Give Powerful Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.