Mahhi Vij Opens Up On Daughter Tara Getting A Lot Of Media Attention At Young Age

Indian television actress, Mahhi Vij, recently spoke about her experiences as a mom of three. The actress, in an interview with Pinkvilla, discussed her plans for Mother's Day and more. Mahhi Vij has been married to actor Jay Bhanushali for nearly ten years now. Mahhi Vij's daughter, Tara, has received quite a lot of media attention upon her birth.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have three children together. In 2017, they adopted a boy Rajveer and a girl Khushi. Their first biological child, Tara, was born in 2019. In the interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about how comfortable she was with her daughter getting paprazzi attention and more.

Mahhi Vij's daughter's media attention

While speaking about her daughter's popularity, Mahhi spoke about how the media likes "popular faces" and that she is aware of how her daughter, who is 18 months old, is popular "for her age". However, she spoke about how she does appreciate the attention because the media and paparazzi also shower her daughter with love. She spoke about an incident when she was leaving and her daughter was crying at the airport but was consoled by the paparazzi.

Incidentally, Mahhi also mentioned, how people who have a problem with paparazzi can simply reach out to their PR agents, who can easily make sure that the paparazzi won't be present. She also revealed how the paparazzi are informed by their PR agents "regarding their respective celebrity client's flight details or event timings and location" adding how the paparazzi don't just dream about when actor's are arriving at and leaving the airport and "magically appear".

Mahhi concluded her answer saying, "So in case anybody has a problem with the paps clicking them, they can convey their discomfort to their PRs and the paps won't be there then. It's simple".

More from Mahhi Vij's interview

In the interview, Mahhi spoke about many things regarding her motherhood including her plans for Mother's Day, which was yesteday, May 9. She spoke about how she wouldn't be celebrating the event, as they are so many mothers and children dying out there. She also spoke about how one of the most challenging things during the pandemic has been how her daughter should be able to play with other kids and isn't able to.

Image: Mahhi Vij's Instagram

