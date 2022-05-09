Mahhi Vij Recalls Breaking Down On Seeing Daughter Tara On Ventilator At Time Of Her Birth

TV actor Mahhi Vij recently made headlines after sharing her terrifying experience with a man, whom she accused of banging her car and giving her rape threats. The artiste had alleged that the man had turned abusive and that she was scared for her two-year-old daughter Tara, who was also in the car.

Now, in her latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahhi opened up about her failed IVF attempts, revealing Tara was her last chance of becoming a mother.

Mahhi Vij opens up on pregnancy problems

During the interaction, Mahhi stated that she and her husband Jay Bhanushali tried IVF when she was 32 in 2014. She revealed how doctors suggested that they opt for surrogacy. However, Jay wanted to enjoy the entire nine-month journey with her. The Laagi Tujhse Lagan star shared that Jay told her: "I want to enjoy that journey, so this is going to be the last try, after this I'll not force you".

The actress shared that Tara was their 'last try' at IVF and 'it clicked.' She recalled being given over 100 injections to fulfill the process. However, what happened later turned more tragic when Tara was born prematurely. Mahhi said, "That time, I broke once when she was not leaving the ventilator". Despite a hard time, Mahhi decided to stay optimistic and waited for her to get out of the NICU in a healthy state.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot back in the year 2011. The couple embraced parenthood in August 2019 when they welcomed baby Tara into their lives. The duo also adopted their caretaker’s kids Khushi and Rajveer and are raising them as their own.

Mahhi Vij receives rape threats

On Saturday, May 7, Mahhi Vij tweeted, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is a threat to us." The post was shared alongside a video featuring the alleged man's car number plate. Tagging Mumbai Police in the video, Mahhi sought help from the officials in finding the man.