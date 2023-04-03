Mahhi Vij Recovers From COVID-19, Shares Relief On Being Able To Meet Her Kids

Days after informing her social media family about her COVID-19 diagnosis, Mahhi Vij once again took to her Instagram handle, this time to share some good news. The television actress revealed that she has now tested negative for COVID-19. In a short video, Mahhi expressed the relief she felt regarding the situation, particularly highlighting the fact that she could now meet and be around her children.

Mahhi tests negative

In a video, she presumably made from the hospital she was quarantining at, Mahhi shared that she had in fact, tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and will now be going back home. She expressed her excitement about being able to meet her kids. She also recalled that she was worried about not being able to be there for the kids' first day back at school beginning on 5 April. However, now that she has tested negative and does not need to be in quarantine, being available for her children will not be an issue.



In the video, Mahhi says, "Hey guys, I’ve tested negative for COVID-19 and will be going home today. I am very excited as I will get to meet the kids today...". In the caption she thanked all wellwishers for their prayers.

Mahhi's time away from family

Mahhi had spent her birthday away from her kids and husband Jay Bhanushali, owing to her testing positive for COVID-19. Husband Jay had made a post regarding this on the occasion. Showcasing pictures of Mahhi along side her three kids, Jay wrote, "Happy Birthday @mahhivij I know this one is not so easy one for you being away from family due to Covid but be strong and come back soon kids are missing you #happybirthday".

Mahhi Vij tied the knot with fellow actor Jay Bhanushali on 11 November 2011. The couple became foster parents to kids Rajveer and Khushi in 2017. The pair gave birth to their youngest, Tara, in 2019.