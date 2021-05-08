Mahhi Vij Refuses To Celebrate Mother's Day; Says 'Truly We Are All In This Together!'

Mother's Day is round the corner, and people are excited to celebrate the day of motherhood. However, actor Mahhi Vij has decided to keep a distance from Mother's Day celebrations this year. She penned a note with an Instagram post that read, "No Mother's Day celebrations for me this year. ~Mahhi Vij #WeAreAllInThisTogether".

Mahhi Vij refuses to celebrate Mother's Day 2021

Mahhi Vij recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she will not celebrate Mother's Day amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. She penned a caption in which she expressed her feelings about the Pandemic and wrote, "Ask a child who has lost their mother or a mother who has lost their child in this pandemic. We all say that We are In This Together and if we really are then why the celebrations? There should be none because my heart cries every time I hear about someone who has lost a family member in this current pandemic, every time a child loses their mother." She further wrote she would not celebrate Mother's Day this year because she believes, "Truly We Are All In This Together!".

Several celebrities came forward to second Mahhi's decision. While Kashmera Shah wrote, "So true" on Mahhi's post, Kishwer Merchant commented with some applauding emoticons. Here's how celebrities reacted to Mahhi Vij's Instagram post.

Mahhi Vij's followers share their stories

Several followers also came forward to agree with Mahhi. Some even shared their stories of how they lost their mothers in the Pandemic. An Instagram user wrote, "Good decision mam. I can feel this as I lost my mom in this pandemic. 😖". Mahhi replied to the user and wrote, "lots of love to u".

Mahhi Vij moves to Goa

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mahhi Vij, with her husband Jay Bhanushali and daughter, moved to Goa to spend quality time with her parents. She shared an Instagram story in which she wrote her parents recently came out of COVID. She further wrote it is her duty to be with her parents, therefore she is spending some quality time with them in Goa.

