Mahhi Vij Requests Media To Give Her Privacy To Mourn: ‘I’m A Human Before An Actress’

Actor Mahhi Vij lost her brother due to the Coronavirus on June 5, she confirmed on social media. Mahhi penned an emotional note for her 25-year-old sibling and also thanked Sonu Sood for helping them get a bed for her brother. A few days after his demise, she shared another statement in which she requested the media to give her family privacy. She added that she needs time to grieve and that her family is still in a state of shock.

In her note, the Savdhaan India: India Fights Back actor revealed that she wouldn't like to give any interviews about this because she's a human being, a sister, a daughter, a wife, a mother, and so much more first, before being an actress. "It's a humble request," she concluded.

Mahhi says she needs privacy to mourn her brother’s loss

Post Mahhi Vij's brother demise, she mentioned that she hasn’t lost him but has found him. "You are my strength. I love you baby bro today, now and forever. Until we meet again love you bacha. How I wish I can rewind a few days and hug you tight and never let you go. We loved you but God loved you more. My hero for life," she had penned.

Not only this but she also thanked Sonu Sood for giving her hope when she had no courage. She added that she's thankful for Sood's strength, positivity and heart that is genuinely trying to help. Mahhi also touched upon his massive contribution towards families who are battling the virus.

Meanwhile, Mahhi and her husband Jay Bhanushali are parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Tara. She never fails to talk about her emotional and challenging journey as she gave birth to her little one via C-Section. Recently, she had talked about the pain that a body goes through due to the stitches and the not-so-natural form of delivery. However, she remarked that everything that happens in life makes people stronger.

Jay and Mahhi Vij's Instagram gives a sneak peek into their whereabouts with Tara. The duo often shares glimpses with her. It was in the last week of April when the family of three had escaped to Goa for a small getaway.

IMAGE: MAHHI VIJ’S INSTAGRAM

