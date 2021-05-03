Mahhi Vij Shares Pics With Her Mom And Daughter Tara; Calls Them Her 'greatest Blessings'

Popular Indian TV celebrity Mahhi Vij's latest Instagram entry, added on Sunday evening, featured two of her greatest blessings, and neither of them is her husband Jay Bhanushali. Interestingly, Mahhi Vij shared a couple of pictures, in which she can be seen showering love on her mother and her youngest child, daughter Tara. In the first photo of the series, she can be seen embracing her daughter Tara while in the second and third pictures, she can be seen taking a stroll with her mother.

Instagramming the pictures, Vij titled it, "With my greatest blessings". She further exclaimed, "for whom I thank God everyday! For whom I want to stay safe because they are mine to look after, to care, to love!". Concluding her caption, Mahhi added two hashtags, which read, "mother-daughter-life" and "stay safe".

Mahhi Vij's greatest blessings:

Within a couple of hours, the multiple-pictures post of the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor managed to garner an overwhelming response from her 1.1M Insta family. The comments section of the post was flooded with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, a handful of verified social media handles of Mahhi's friends and contemporaries also showered love on her. Aamna Sharif, Bhumika Gurung, and Charlie Chauhan are a few to name, who dropped various emoticons. On the other hand, Nisha Rawal's comment read, "Embrace your loved one / best gift ever".

A peek into Mahhi Vij's Instagram:

The 39-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. A handful of posts on her feed features her mother and daughter. In fact, a couple of days back, Mahhi had shared a video montage of her mother, striking poses for the camera. In the caption, the actor had written, "Shades nahi utarenge hum (We will not remove the sunglasses). My mother is a rockstar."

Interestingly, Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rejveer, since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education. They welcomed their first child, Tara, in 2019. Earlier, they would often share pictures of the five of them. However, a few months back, the foster children were sent to live with their grandparents.

