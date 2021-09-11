Mahhi Vij Wishes Jay Bhanushali On 11th Wedding Anniversary; Tellytown Celebs Pour Wishes

On the blissful occasion of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's wedding anniversary, the latter penned a heartwarming note for her husband and posted it on social media. She further hailed their 11 years of laughter, ups and downs, smiles and tears. Even Jay Bhanushali shared a cute post for her with a beautiful video clip along with it.

As the duo are popular television actors, many other tv celebrities reacted to Mahhi's post and sent them heartfelt wishes. Some of them even reacted to Mahhi Vij’s interesting caption.

Mahhi Vij’s note to Jay Bhanushali on their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Mahhi Vij recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture of herself standing next to her husband, Jay. She can be seen wearing a beautiful floral dress while Jay can be seen sporting a white tee with a black jacket and black pants.

In the caption, she shared a cute note for Jay stating, “No matter how much you pull my leg, no matter how much you may crack jokes about marriage but you know I’m the best thing that happened to you! Happy Anniversary Tara Ke Papa! It’s been 11 years of laughter, ups and downs, smiles, tears but I know it’s all worth it.” (sic)

Many of their celebrity peers took to Mahhi Vij’s Instagram post and wished both of them a happy wedding anniversary. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz stated ‘Happy anniversary guys, you'll are the best and most entertaining couple I know @mahhivij @ijaybhanushali celebrate life and celebrate all the fun times’ while Neha Mishra reacted to the caption stating ‘Waah waah kya caption hai happy anniversary tom and Jerry @ijaybhanushali wishing you guys blissful years ahead.’ Many other actors such as Karanvir Bohra, Aamna Sharif, Smriti Khanna, Bharti Singh and others poured in heartiest wishes for the couple. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mahhi Vij’s Instagram post.

On the other hand, even Jay Bhanushali posted a sweet note for his wife, Mahhi along with a video clip depicting their memorable times. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary @mahhivij no matter how much you shop online, do things to irritate me, don't agree on any thing I do, I will still be next to you..changed my life when @tarajaymahhi came in our life...baaki bahot izzad dedi ajj ke liye will not stop pulling your leg with my jokes” (Sic). Watch the video here.

