Mahima Makwana's Close Up Pictures Will Give You Long Hair Goals

Television News

Mahima Makwana is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for her role as Rachna in 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'. Check her close-up pics.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana is widely known for her portrayal of Rachna in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She marked her acting career with the role of Gauri in Balika Vadhu. Besides her successful television series, the Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor is quite popular on social media. She keeps her fans updated by posting incredible pictures on her official Instagram handle. Have a look at some of the best Mahima Makwana photos where she appears in close-up:

Here are Mahima Makwana’s best pictures in close-up:

 

1. Flaunting her classic Daniel Wellington watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

2. A fake-candid pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

3. Glaring into the camera

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

4. Dazzling in the bright lights of the makeup room

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

5. Adorning her Rapunzel hair with fresh blossoms

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

6. Salty hair and an easy-breezy Kurta are giving vacay vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

7. Selfie mode with Milind Soman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

Also read: Mahima Makwana Of 'Shubhaarambh' Fame Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Style

8. Showcasing her Desi avatar in a saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

9. A perfect look with bouncy hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

Also read: Nargis Fakhri’s Love For Shimmery Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

10. A million-dollar smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahima Makwana (@mahima_makwana) on

 

Also read: Kundali Bhagya Fame Manit Joura Is A Horse Lover And These Pictures Prove It!

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Shows Us How To Style Pastels With Class In THESE Pictures

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
