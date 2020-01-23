Mahima Makwana's Close Up Pictures Will Give You Long Hair Goals

Mahima Makwana is widely known for her portrayal of Rachna in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She marked her acting career with the role of Gauri in Balika Vadhu. Besides her successful television series, the Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor is quite popular on social media. She keeps her fans updated by posting incredible pictures on her official Instagram handle. Have a look at some of the best Mahima Makwana photos where she appears in close-up:

Here are Mahima Makwana’s best pictures in close-up:

1. Flaunting her classic Daniel Wellington watch

2. A fake-candid pose

3. Glaring into the camera

4. Dazzling in the bright lights of the makeup room

5. Adorning her Rapunzel hair with fresh blossoms

6. Salty hair and an easy-breezy Kurta are giving vacay vibes

7. Selfie mode with Milind Soman

8. Showcasing her Desi avatar in a saree

9. A perfect look with bouncy hair

10. A million-dollar smile

