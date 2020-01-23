Mahima Makwana's Jaw-dropping Traditional Looks That Swept Us Off Our Feet

Mahima Makwana is widely popular in the Hindi television industry. She kick-started her acting career with the role of Gauri in Balika Vadhu. She is popularly known for her portrayal of Rachna in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, which first premiered in 2012. Besides her successful career, Mahima Makwana is a fashionista. She makes heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. Have a look at the Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actor’s voguish looks in traditional attires.

Here are Mahima Makwana’s best looks in gorgeous traditional outfits

1. An off-white lehenga ensemble

Mahima Makwana is slaying the look in this off-white lehenga ensemble. She has paired her golden blouse with an on-white skirt featuring floral embroidery. The Balika Vadhu actor is flaunting her well-toned midriff in this attire. She has also carried a white dupatta with her Lehenga. For a complete look, she has kept her long hair open.

2. A breezy white Kurta

The Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto actor has donned a white Kurta in this look. She has teamed it up with blue jeans. Mahima Makwana’s semi-traditional outfit has detailed embroidery work. She has kept her side-parted hair loose. For a rounded off look, she has accessorised with silver dangles.

3. A three-piece ethnic dress

Donned by Mahima Makwana, this dress is the perfect wedding staple. She has worn a three-piece set comprising of a long white jacket over a blouse featuring heavy artwork. Her neckline and sleeve-ends boast white dangling beads. She has paired her outfit with loose white pants. Makwana has accessorised with statement jewellery and applied a red lip shade for a complete look.

