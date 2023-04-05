Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra Part Ways After 3 Years Of Relationship?

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have reportedly parted ways. The couple dated for almost three years before calling it quits. The news of their breakup cashed a stir on social media.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mahira decided to break up with Paras after a "prolonged series of fights between the two." "Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt," a source told HT. A close friend of the actress told HT, "They (Paras and Mahira) were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn't spoken about the reason behind her split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work."

In a interview with the news portal, the actor refused to acknowledge the relationship between Mahira and him and said, "Humaara koi relation tha hi nahi jo breakup hoga. We are still friends." The couple has reportedly moved back to their hometowns. On April 3, Paras shared a series of photos wherein he can be seen shifting to Mumbai.

About Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's relationship

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma met each other on a reality show. The actor was dating Akanksha Puri during that time and broke up with her on the national TV. Soon after that, they expressed their feelings for each other and started dating. They made their relationship official while they were inside the house. After coming out of the show, they went on several international holidays and moved in together. However, after their breakup news, it is noticed that the couple has deleted their romantic pictures from their social media handles. Only the pictures fromt their music albums are available on their profile.