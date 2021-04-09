Mahira Sharma Says She 'never Went On Date'; Reveals Ideal Outfit If She Ever Goes On One

Mahira Sharma rose to fame after appearing in a popular reality TV show, following which she was seen in several other TV shows like Naagin, Kundali Bhagya and Bepanah Pyarr. Back when she participated in a reality TV show, she had been linked up with one of the contestants, however, she shut down the rumours and mentioned she was good friends with her co-star. During an interview with SpotBoyE, when asked if she ever went on a date, Mahira Sharma said 'never'!

Mahira opens up about ideal first date

She said that it is not something one hears someone say very often, further adding that she never actually went on a date. She also said that she has several plans for her dream date. On being asked about her outfit of choice for her first date, Mahira excitedly replied that she wishes to wear an elegant chiffon saree since she's an Indian and added that she thinks it will be beautiful to flaunt the beautiful saree on her first date. Mahira Sharma starred in Ranjeet Bawa's song Koka and is currently shooting for another music video in Dubai. She has been a part of several music videos and many of her songs have crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube, in terms of views.

About Mahira Sharma's boyfriend & relationship

Earlier, Mahira Sharma was rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra. They were seen together on a reality show and bonded well there. The couple, however, never made their relationship official. In an interview, Paras Chhabra was questioned about his relationship with Mahira and he said they were more than friends and have become family now. He added that every relationship needs a tag and they have mutually decided not to put a tag on their relationship because one starts expecting things from the other person. He added that they do not want to put a tag on their relationship because if they won't be able to fulfil expectations, their bonding might break.

