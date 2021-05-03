Mahira Sharma Unveils Poster And Release Date Of 'Nazaraa' Song With Paras Chhabra

Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan actress Mahira Sharma took to her Instagram to treat her fans to the newly released poster of her upcoming music video with rumoured beau Paras Chhabra. The couple has been creating a buzz in the television industry after their chemistry in a reality show that aired on Colors TV and also featured in a music video together. Check out Mahira Sharma's latest music video poster with Paras Chhabra.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's 'Nazaraa' song

In the poster shared by the actress of Nazaraa, Mahira and Paras can be seen holding an intense look. In the caption, Mahira wrote in the caption that their boundless love is here to take over and revealed the release date of the song. She urged her fans to stay tuned on the 5th of May as the video will be uploaded on the official Youtube channel of T-Series. The song is sung by the 'Legendary Wadali's' Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali.

Netizens' reaction to Mahira Sharma's 'Nazaraa' song poster

Fans of the couple flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. The actress received love and support for her upcoming project with her rumoured boyfriend, as one fan wrote that they were excited for the video to drop. Many spammed the comment section with 'Pahira', Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's ship name given by their fans.

Pic Credit: Mahira Sharma IG

More on Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra relationship

The two grew close after participating in a reality show and gained popularity after their chemistry was liked by the public. Since then, the couple has appeared in a number of music videos together and treated their fans with their intense romance. Some of their music videos are Rang Lageya, Ring, Hashtag Love Soniyea, and Kamaal Karte Ho.

The actors have also flaunted their relationship on each other's social media as they shared several pictures and videos together. In a recent post, Mahira shared a video of her watching the cricket tournament with Paras Chhabra while in another post, the duo made a hilarious Instagram reel together. Paras recently shared a BTS video of their photoshoot together.

Promo Pic Credit: Mahira Sharma IG

