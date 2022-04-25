Mahira Sharma Walks Out Of Interview After A Journalist Mentions Her Weight In The Intro

Punjabi actor and model Mahira Sharma recently walked out of an interview after a journalist mentioned her weight during an introduction. The actor said that she did not like the question and walked out. The now-deleted video saw Sharma's interaction with the journalist. Netizens came in support of Mahira as they said that the interviewer was inappropriate.

Mahira Sharma walks out of an interview

The Bigg Boss 13 fame, Mahira Sharma, recently announced her new Punjabi film alongside Ranjit Bajwa, stating that the upcoming film will be shot in London. As she took a seat for an interview with a local channel, the Punjabi anchor said, "People don’t let others live either way. Sometimes they say you are too fat and sometimes they say you are too thin, and the same thing is going on with her, and her name is Mahira Sharma." Soon after he turned towards her, Mahira said, "Please cut it, I don't like this b******t." The interviewer even tried to explain his comments but Mahira walked away as she said, "No no no no, this is not a good question."

Netizens' reactions

Now, Twitter users have come in support of the Punjabi actor as a user wrote, "The way some interviewers and Paps are targeting Mahira Sharma on her weight gain is just soo disgusting. A women's body goes through so many changes and nobody has the right to question it or mock it. And how pathetic are some Twitter people laughing at it out of hate for her? "

The way some interviewers and Paps are targeting Mahira Sharma on her weight gain is just soo disgusting. A women's body goes through so many changes and nobody has the right to question it or mock it.



And how pathetic are some Twitter people laughing at it out of hate for her. — Sk🌻 (@heyya12340) April 23, 2022

Another user tweeted, "I also saw a few comments regarding that, some people are so ridiculous, and I don't understand this concept of judging a girl's beauty in terms of height, weight or skin tone. I mean these things are not in our hands, it's all God's creation, and He created everyone beautiful."

I also saw few comments regarding that ,some people are so ridiculous ,and I don't understand this concept of judging a girl's beauty in terms of height ,weight or skin tone .

I mean these things are not in our hands ,it's all God's creation ,and He created everyone beautiful. — Maryam (@Maryam20_03) April 23, 2022

RM Shares Post Featuring Mahira Sharma

Mahira recently dominated the headlines after BTS' RM reportedly posted a photo that featured Mahira Sharma sitting on a chair with her name on it. The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from users as she could be seen applying lipstick as per the screenshot surfacing on the internet. Have a look:

It's a glitch. My ig is showing this pic of Mahira Sharma but when i downloaded it was the other one. #BTS #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/Smid9qJpNq — Harii⁷ 💜✨ (@ot7bo_rahae) April 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@officialmahirasharma