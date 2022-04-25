Last Updated:

Mahira Sharma Walks Out Of Interview After A Journalist Mentions Her Weight In The Intro

Actor Mahira Sharma recently walked out of an interview after a journalist mentioned her weight during an introduction, stating that she didn't like it.

Written By
Swati Singh
Mahira Sharma

Image: Instagram/@officialmahirasharma


Punjabi actor and model Mahira Sharma recently walked out of an interview after a journalist mentioned her weight during an introduction. The actor said that she did not like the question and walked out. The now-deleted video saw Sharma's interaction with the journalist. Netizens came in support of Mahira as they said that the interviewer was inappropriate. 

Mahira Sharma walks out of an interview 

The Bigg Boss 13 fame, Mahira Sharma, recently announced her new Punjabi film alongside Ranjit Bajwa, stating that the upcoming film will be shot in London. As she took a seat for an interview with a local channel, the Punjabi anchor said, "People don’t let others live either way. Sometimes they say you are too fat and sometimes they say you are too thin, and the same thing is going on with her, and her name is Mahira Sharma." Soon after he turned towards her, Mahira said, "Please cut it, I don't like this b******t." The interviewer even tried to explain his comments but Mahira walked away as she said, "No no no no, this is not a good question."

Netizens' reactions

Now, Twitter users have come in support of the Punjabi actor as a user wrote, "The way some interviewers and Paps are targeting Mahira Sharma on her weight gain is just soo disgusting. A women's body goes through so many changes and nobody has the right to question it or mock it. And how pathetic are some Twitter people laughing at it out of hate for her? "

READ | Mahira Sharma unveils the first look of music video 'Duldi Sharab' with Kulwinder Billa

 

Another user tweeted, "I also saw a few comments regarding that, some people are so ridiculous, and I don't understand this concept of judging a girl's beauty in terms of height, weight or skin tone. I mean these things are not in our hands, it's all God's creation, and He created everyone beautiful."

READ | Mahira Sharma unveils poster and release date of 'Nazaraa' song with Paras Chhabra

RM Shares Post Featuring Mahira Sharma

Mahira recently dominated the headlines after BTS' RM reportedly posted a photo that featured Mahira Sharma sitting on a chair with her name on it. The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from users as she could be seen applying lipstick as per the screenshot surfacing on the internet. Have a look:

READ | Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's new song 'Nazaraa' out, netizens pour love

Image: Instagram/@officialmahirasharma

READ | 'Nazaraa' review: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song has heart-touching lyrics
READ | BTS: Netizens left speechless after band leader RM shares post featuring Mahira Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma interview
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND