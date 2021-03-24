Maidaan Shoot Delayed As Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma Tests Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic in India may not be as severe as it was last year, but the number of positive cases continue to rise. Recently, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had joined the list of Bollywood stars who had tested positive for the virus. Due to the same reason, the shooting of Maidaan has been halted by the makers.

As per a report in Mid Day, Amit will be resuming the shooting of the movie next month. The director told the publication that they plan to resume shooting in the first week of April. For the uninitiated, the director is still in home isolation, and as a result, the filming has been delayed by two weeks, just two weeks before the final schedule was scheduled to begin on March 16.

According to a source, the makeshift football ground must be refurbished every two matches because it is damaged during the shoot. So, after the team finished its schedule on March 12, a three-day break was planned to give the stadium a thorough cleaning. However, due to Amit's isolation at home, the shoot will now take place in April.

About Maidaan cast and more

Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta are the producers of Maidaan. The screenplay and dialogues for the film have been written by Ritesh Shah and Saiwyn Quadros, respectively. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play important roles in Maidaan. The movie Maidaan revolves around the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is known as the architect of Indian football.

The director is also an avid social media user and is often seen giving fans glimpses of his personal and professional life. Amit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome candid picture which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving an intense pose. He donned a black t-shirt, light coloured shirt and opted for a pair of sunglasses.

As soon as the director shared the post online, fans were quick enough to leave many happy messages and emojis in the comment section. Some of the users commented on the actor’s looks, while some were gaga over the pic. One of the users wrote, “swag”. Another one wrote, “wow. Looking great”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

(In the image: Amit Ravindernath Sharma Instagram, Source: Mid Day)

