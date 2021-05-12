Malaika Arora Shares Stage With Anurag Basu To Perform Dhunuchi Dance On Super Dancer 4

Actor Malaika Arora is currently filling in for Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer 4. In the upcoming episode of the show, Malaika will be seen performing a traditional Bengali dance. Check out the video.

Malaika Arora on Super Dancer Chapter 4

As per a video surfacing over the internet, Malaika Arora will perform the traditional Dhunuchi dance with the judge of the show, Anurag Basu. Dhunuchi dance is a traditional dance, in which the dancers hold an earthen pot with a burning coal in their hands. It is performed during the Durga Pooja celebration as an offering to the Goddess Durga. In the viral video, Malaika was wearing a silver-coloured saree while Anurag Basu wore a green coloured kurta and golden dhoti. The two held the earthen pots in their hands. Malaika followed Anurag Basu while their co-judge Geeta Kapur cheered them. The show also welcomed actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar as they were seen praising Malaika and Anurag for their dance.

Malaika Arora shares glimpses of the upcoming episode

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses from her dance. She reshared SonyTV's stories from the sets of Super Dancer. In the first story, she posed in the silver saree while the others were from when she shared the stage with Anurag Basu. Every story had the #SUPERDANCERCHAPTER4.

Malaika Arora promotes healthy living

Malaika Arora often promotes healthy living via her social media handles. Currently, she is working on a series called #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, in which she uploads videos of Yoga asanas. She recently took to her Instagram to upload a reel for mothers. In the caption, she wrote, "Every single day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day for the unconditional feelings they express no matter what day it is, how her day is or what the circumstances are."

She further explained every asana in the video and its importance. She wrote, "1) VRIKSHASANA helps to improve posture and promotes balance, both physical and emotional. 2) TRIKONASANA helps to fight the hunch, especially for breastfeeding moms. 3) UTKATASANA develops strength in the whole body, especially back muscles while relieving stiffness in the shoulders." Take a look at Malaika Arora's videos of Yoga asanas.

