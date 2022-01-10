Mallika Dua Marks Late Mother's B'day With Heartwarming Pics; 'she Turned 62 In Heaven'

Actor Mallika Dua shared a heartwarming post on her late mother Chinna Dua's 62nd birthday on January 10. Mallika, who lost her mother last year due to COVID-19 complications, shared myriad glimpses of the latter, noting that her 'sweet mama' turned 62 in heaven today. In a tribute to her mother, Mallika quipped that she would play her favourite songs, cook something nice as well as take on the day just like she did.

Mallika also lost her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua last year. A pioneer in the journalism industry, Vinod Dua died after a prolonged illness following COVID-19 infection as confirmed by his daughter via social media. Both her parents were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in the month of May last year.

Mallika Dua marks late mother Chinna Dua's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 10, Mallika shared myriad glimpses of her mother, including an artwork that she quipped makes her feel "cute and happy inside". In the sweet tribute, she wrote, "She turned 62 in heaven today. Happy birthday my sweet mama @chinnadua, happy celebrating with your cutie Vinod, thatha, paati and sooo many of your favourite singers."

She further added, "It’s been an insanely gloomy past week in Delhi, not a hint of the sun. I was told she’d show up today and that I should keep my eyes and ears open and there she was, the brightest sunshine this week has seen. How could it not be her, haina? Today, I shall play your favourite songs, cook something nice, exercise and take on the day just as you did every day. Had to post for our little Instagram queen or the sunshine would’ve turned to thunder".

Many fans, as well as celebrities, reacted to her post, sending birthday wishes to her mother. Richa Chadha wrote, "hang in there", while Patralekha and Mithila Palkar dropped love-filled emoticons. Digital creator Kusha Kapila also wrote, "It’s a beautiful day outside today. Makes sense now."

Mallika has starred in projects like Zero, Indoo ki Jawani, Namaste England, The Office, and many more television shows, winning the audience's hearts with her stunning performances.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@MALLIKADUA