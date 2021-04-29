Manav Gohil Takes Fans Through His COVID-19 Journey To Recovery, Calls It 'a Battle Cry'

India is currently struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with rapidly increasing Coronavirus-infected cases each day. Amid this, a number of film and television stars also revealed testing positive for the novel virus. Among the many was the Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil, who had contracted COVID-19 on April 13, 2021. On Wednesday, Manav took to his Instagram handle to take fans through his COVID-19 journey and called it a "battle cry".

Manav Gohil documents his battle with COVID-19

In Manav Gohil's latest post on Instagram, the television actor gave netizens a run-through of his battle with Coronavirus by documenting his recovery journey. The emotional video gives fans a look into how the 46-year-old fought the deadly virus on his way to recovery. Through the video, he shared glimpses of all that he went through over the past few days; from being in an ambulance and spending lonely days at the hospital to getting back to the grind all fit and fine.

Manav Gohil's health update video begins with the roar of an ambulance followed by a voice-over of the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor himself as he narrated his journey to recovery. In the video, he is heard saying, "It's a battle cry. It's my might against yours. I know you are cunning, awful and dangerous. But what you don't know is this, that my boundary of resilience is fast-traced. And if I fall short of that ability, I'll live my fate to stay undefeated. I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that I'm getting back." Along with the video, he captioned his IG post writing, "The Battle Cry! My might against yours... #fightingback #gettingback".

For the unversed, Manav Gohil had informed fans about testing positive for COVID-19 on April 13 through his official Instagram handle. He had also revealed being under home quarantine and assured fans of taking all the necessary precautions. In his note, Manav wrote, "It's true that one can never be too careful. Despite all precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm following all the necessary protocols, I am under home quarantine and being treated by medical professionals. Requesting all those who came in contact with me to test immediately. Take care and stay safe."

