Mandana Karimi Speaks About Her Breakdown During The Lockdown, Says ‘I Do Feel Low’

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the world into disarray, ceasing the routine functioning of life. Talking about this, Bollywood actor Mandana Karimi also had her own share of breakdowns during these testing times. She shared what she has contemplated the difficult times which lay ahead. The actor recently held a live conversation with her fans on her social media wherein she shared a heartfelt confession about her state of mind during the ongoing lockdown.

Mandana Karimi spoke about her state of mind during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown

Mandana Karimi revealed in the video that she is 'hanging in there'. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant added that she has two dogs and is living alone with them at her place during the COVID-19 lockdown so things have been inevitably tough for her. Mandana also went on to say that she has to often source her food as well as the food for her dogs along with which she also has to manage the household chores, and there are times that she gets exhausted and tired.

However, the Main Aur Charles actor went on to say that she goes on to pick herself up and hopes as well as prays for the better days to come after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mandana Karimi went on to say that all the unfortunate events especially the migrant crisis happening around her has made her quite emotional. She said that whenever she feels low, she prefers to let it out through crying. The Kya Kool Hai Hum actor added that she has been very transparent about her feelings on social media. The actor further said that as artistes, this is extremely difficult for them.

Mandana Karimi spoke about the unfortunate demise of her step-father in Iran

Mandana Karimi also revealed about her sudden breakdown due to her step-father's demise in Iran. She said that her step-father was alone as her mother was in her farmhouse with the other family members. Mandana further said how her mother learned from the neighbours and the authorities that a foul smell was coming from their flat and soon they discovered that her step-father had passed away. The actor revealed that their home is now sealed as the authorities do not know whether he passed away due to natural death or due to COVID-19.

